Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $245.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

