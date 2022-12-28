Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,459 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,637 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.01 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.40. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.18, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

