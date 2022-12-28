FAS Wealth Partners Purchases 215 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 730.1% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 73,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $436.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.65. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

