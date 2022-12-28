Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

