Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 931 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 605.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 40,278 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $364.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $346.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.