FAS Wealth Partners Buys 456 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.11.

