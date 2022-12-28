Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,238 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 414,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,047,000 after purchasing an additional 87,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $183.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.11.

