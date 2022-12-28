Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

