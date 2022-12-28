Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,831 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 230,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOO stock opened at $350.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.82 and a 200-day moving average of $358.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

