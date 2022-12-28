State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,918 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $335.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.79. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88. The company has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.