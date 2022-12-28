First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

DIA opened at $332.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

