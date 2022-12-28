Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 3,755 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $553.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.34 and a 200 day moving average of $505.15. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

