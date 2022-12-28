Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.50 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

