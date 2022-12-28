First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 2,804 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $697,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

