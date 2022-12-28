PSI Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,922,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $335.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.79. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $582.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

