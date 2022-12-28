Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $195.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.