S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 768 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

