FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Adobe stock opened at $335.09 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.79.
In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
