Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $335.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

