970 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $213.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.