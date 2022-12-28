CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

