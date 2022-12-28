Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.88 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,022 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 466.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,536 shares of company stock valued at $27,705,963. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

