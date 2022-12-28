Girard Partners LTD. Sells 17,870 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

