FAS Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

