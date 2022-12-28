Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,279 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

