Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in Walmart by 11.0% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Walmart by 10.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

WMT stock opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

