Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $789,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

