Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.0 %

GS stock opened at $341.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

