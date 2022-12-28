FAS Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 1,794.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 19.5% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 18.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

