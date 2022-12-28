Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.66 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

