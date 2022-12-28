First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average of $195.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

