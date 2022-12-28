Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 721,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 116,864 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

NYSE GIS opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

