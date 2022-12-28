Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $284.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.00 and its 200-day moving average is $242.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $620.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

