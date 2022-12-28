Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Cut by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $485.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $349.51 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.