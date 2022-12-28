2,741 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WBD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

