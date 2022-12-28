Sfmg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

