Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Southern by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 316.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 14.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 175.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Southern by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

