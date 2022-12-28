Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.