Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $553.54 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.15. The firm has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

