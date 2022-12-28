Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 401 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Down 7.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.30 and a 200 day moving average of $153.35. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.