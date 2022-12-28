2,687 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average of $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

