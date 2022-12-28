Parkside Investments LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 89,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 65,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 108,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.