Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 3,045 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

NYSE:F opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

