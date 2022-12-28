Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Nutrien stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.23 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

