FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,069 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $248,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 389,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,768,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 85,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.