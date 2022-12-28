First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $5.80 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,350.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 97,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.90.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.