Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on D shares. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE D opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.