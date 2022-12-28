Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

