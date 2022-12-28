Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $331.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $481.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

