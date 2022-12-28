Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,083 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,301 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.